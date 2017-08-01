Covered California premiums will rise 12.5%, and Anthem Blue Cross cuts coverage - LA Times

Monthly premiums for California health insurance plans sold under the Affordable Care Act will rise by an average of 12.5% next year.
About 10% of people enrolled through Covered California will also have to look for a new plan, as Anthem Blue Cross plans to end its coverage in most of the state.
