Newsvine

Tacos!

About I'm here to fight for truth, justice, and the American way. Articles: 1 Seeds: 224 Comments: 19001 Since: Jul 2010

Covered California premiums will rise 12.5%, and Anthem Blue Cross cuts coverage - LA Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Tacos! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe L.A. Times
Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 1:10 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Monthly premiums for California health insurance plans sold under the Affordable Care Act will rise by an average of 12.5% next year.

About 10% of people enrolled through Covered California will also have to look for a new plan, as Anthem Blue Cross plans to end its coverage in most of the state. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor