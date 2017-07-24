Apple Supplier Foxconn Looks at Producing Display Panels in Wisconsin - WSJ

Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology 2354 0.22% Group, which assembles Apple Inc.’sAAPL +1.12% iPhones, is nearing a decision to invest in Wisconsin and could hold an event in Washington, D.C., as soon as this week to discuss U.S. investment plans, people familiar with the matter said.

In Wisconsin, Foxconn is looking at producing display panels that can be used in large-screen televisions, three people briefed on the plans said.

The investment, if confirmed, would be the latest by Asian manufacturers in the U.S. as President Donald Trump seeks to revive manufacturing there.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. 2317 0.87% , has said publicly that it is looking at seven states in the U.S., where it would invest a total of $10 billion or more to manufacture flat-panel screens and related equipment. In June, a company executive identified the seven as Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

In addition to Wisconsin, Foxconn is looking in the Detroit area for a possible plant, two people familiar with the plans said. It wasn’t clear what that plant would make.