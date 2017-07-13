James O'Neill, NYPD commissioner, at officer's funeral: 'Why is there no outrage?' - Washington Times

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill denounced anti-police hate during Tuesday’s funeral of slain Officer Miosotis Familia, a mother of three and 12-year department veteran who was ambushed and killed while sitting in her mobile command unit last week.

The commissioner pointed out in his eulogy that Familia is the seventh NYPD officer to be shot and killed in the past five years, according to a transcript published by the New York Post. Familia was shot in the head in the Bronx by a man with a history of criminal activity and mental illness, and police said he was behind an 11-minute rant against police on Facebook Live last year.