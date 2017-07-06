Did CNN Identify The Wrong Person? - Christine Rousselle

First things first: there's a difference between a gif and a video. President Trump tweeted a video of himself beating up "CNN" during a WWE match. Videos have sound and do not loop. Gifs do not have sound, and loop.

. . .

The person who was identified by CNN as the creator of the image, a Reddit user that went by the name "HanAssholeSolo," posted a gif on the popular, pro-Trump subreddit r/The_Donald. As described by BuzzFeed, the original gif posted on Reddit is quite different from the video Trump tweeted. The aspect ratio, colors, and logos are not the same, meaning someone else further edited the gif, turned it into a video, and added back in sound and a "Fake News Network" logo. It's not the same thing posted by the Reddit user.