Newsvine

Tacos!

About I'm here to fight for truth, justice, and the American way. Articles: 1 Seeds: 218 Comments: 17937 Since: Jul 2010

Massive U.S. bomb's death toll rises to 94, Afghan official says - LA Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Tacos! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe L.A. Times
Seeded on Sat Apr 15, 2017 9:15 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Afghan officials said Saturday that 94 militants were killed in a massive U.S. bomb blast targeting Islamic State’s regional affiliate, nearly three times as many as was reported a day earlier.

Ismail Shinwari, governor of Achin district in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, where the 20,000-pound bomb struck Thursday evening, said there were no reports of civilian casualties.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor