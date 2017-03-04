TSA finds a record number of firearms in one day - LA Times

Last year, TSA agents seized 3,391 firearms at the nation’s airports, a 28% increase from 2015. That’s an average of nine firearms a day.
Now, the TSA has set a fresh record. On Feb. 23, agents at various airports uncovered 21 firearms in a single day, breaking the previous one-day high of 18 firearms found on June 4, 2014.
TSA finds a record number of firearms in one day
