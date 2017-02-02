Violent protests shut down Yiannopoulos appearance at UC Berkeley | abc7news.com

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --

A planned appearance Wednesday by controversial internet figure Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor for the conservative website Breitbart was canceled after protests turned violent on the U.C. Berkeley campus.A similar event at UC Davis was also canceled.The 32-year-old Greek-born British journalist is a senior editor for the conservative news and opinion website. He's been called a spokesperson for the so-called "alt-right" movement for his extreme views on Islam, social justice, and political correctness.RELATED: Yiannopoulos, Shkreli event canceled after protests erupt at UC DavisHe's a self-proclaimed "internet troll" who has been widely criticized for being racist and misogynistic.Passions started flaring around 4 p.m. between both sides on the Cal campus ahead of Yiannopoulos' 8 p.m. speech. The event is sponsored by the Berkeley College Republicans. Extra police officers were called to monitor the event.The protests turned violent shortly before 5 p.m. as the event approached, with demonstrators lighting fires and fireworks on the Cal campus.