[Trump is] a grown man, and secondly he’s someone who has been involved with beauty contests for many years and has met the most beautiful women in the world. I find it hard to believe that he rushed to some hotel to meet girls of loose morals, although ours are undoubtedly the best in the world.
Vladimir Putin thinks Russian prostitutes are "undoubtedly the best in the world" - Vox
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:39 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment