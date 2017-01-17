Newsvine

Tacos!

About I'm here to fight for truth, justice, and the American way. Articles: 1 Seeds: 208 Comments: 16623 Since: Jul 2010

Vladimir Putin thinks Russian prostitutes are "undoubtedly the best in the world" - Vox

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Tacos! View Original Article: Vox.com
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:39 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

[Trump is] a grown man, and secondly he’s someone who has been involved with beauty contests for many years and has met the most beautiful women in the world. I find it hard to believe that he rushed to some hotel to meet girls of loose morals, although ours are undoubtedly the best in the world.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor