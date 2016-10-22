Newsvine

Tacos!

About I'm here to fight for truth, justice, and the American way. Articles: 1 Seeds: 208 Comments: 16623 Since: Jul 2010

'Calibration error' changes GOP votes to Dem in Illinois county | Fox News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Tacos! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Sat Oct 22, 2016 4:51 PM
Discuss:

CHICAGO — Early voting in Illinois got off to a rocky start Monday, as votes being cast for Republican candidates were transformed into votes for Democrats.

Republican state representative candidate Jim Moynihan went to vote Monday at the Schaumburg Public Library.

“I tried to cast a vote for myself and instead it cast the vote for my opponent,” Moynihan said. “You could imagine my surprise as the same thing happened with a number of races when I tried to vote for a Republican and the machine registered a vote for a Democrat.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor