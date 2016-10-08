The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics shows an improving/mixed employment situation in September, in the numbers released Friday.
94,184,000 Americans were not in the labor force in September, 207,000 fewer than in August, and the nation's labor force participation rate, which began its steady downward trend in 2000, showed little change last month, rising a tenth of a point to 62.9 percent compared with August.
94,184,000 Not In Labor Force; Labor Force Participation Rises; Unemployment Rate Ticks up to 5.0
