Newsvine

Tacos!

About I'm here to fight for truth, justice, and the American way. Articles: 1 Seeds: 208 Comments: 16623 Since: Jul 2010

94,184,000 Not In Labor Force; Labor Force Participation Rises; Unemployment Rate Ticks up to 5.0

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Tacos! View Original Article: CNSNews.com
Seeded on Sat Oct 8, 2016 9:03 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics shows an improving/mixed employment situation in September, in the numbers released Friday.

94,184,000 Americans were not in the labor force in September, 207,000 fewer than in August, and the nation's labor force participation rate, which began its steady downward trend in 2000, showed little change last month, rising a tenth of a point to 62.9 percent compared with August.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor