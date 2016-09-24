'Morning Joe' Panel Mocks Gary Johnson For Sticking His Tongue Out At NBC's Kasie Hunt | Video | RealClearPolitics

The 'Morning Joe' roundtable reacted with horror at Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson's interview with NBC's Kasie Hunt on Friday.Donnie Deutsch wondered if Johnson was stoned, and suggested that men in white coats with butterfly nets are going to have to come fetch the Libertarian candidate for president. Johnson said that if he were allowed to participate in the debates alongside Trump and Clinton, he could win even if he talked while biting his tongue.