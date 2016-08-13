Egyptian Judo Athlete Refuses Handshake After Losing to Israeli - Post - Arab America

An Egyptian judoka declined to shake hands with his Israeli opponent after their match on Friday, eliciting jeers from the crowd.

Or Sasson, the Israeli, defeated Islam El Shehaby, the Egyptian, in a first-round match in the heaviest weight class, over 100 kilograms (about 220 pounds).

After a moment of prayer, El Shehaby got up and seemed reluctant to perform the traditional bow to his opponent. Eventually, he gave a quick nod and left the mat. A judge and a referee urged him to return. Sasson then approached El Shehaby with his hand extended, but El Shehany backed away.

Throughout the competition, as at all judo matches, opponents have bowed to each other, often multiple times. To decline a handshake is a serious breach of judo etiquette.