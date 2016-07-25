Newsvine

Tacos!

About I'm here to fight for truth, justice, and the American way. Articles: 1 Seeds: 208 Comments: 16623 Since: Jul 2010

PHOTOS: DNC erects four-mile eight-foot tall fence around Philly convention site - The American Mirror

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Tacos! View Original Article: theamireicanmirror.com
Seeded on Mon Jul 25, 2016 9:06 AM
Discuss:

To the Democratic National Committee elites, keeping average Americans away from their convention is a good idea, while protecting the southern border from intruding terrorists, rapists and murderers is a bad one.

The DNC has erected a four-mile fence around its convention site at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. (Isn’t it ironic they’re doing so much to protect a site named after a bank?)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor