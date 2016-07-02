Gov. Jerry Brown signed half a dozen gun-control measures into law Friday, adding sharp teeth to a set of California laws already considered the nation’s toughest.
His signature drew praise from liberal leaders who sought tighter restrictions in the wake of the Dec. 2 San Bernardino terrorist attack and other mass shootings with assault-style weapons. But conservatives complained that Sacramento was eroding Second Amendment rights.
California Gov. Jerry Brown tightens gun laws
