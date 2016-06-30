Deputies said 32-year-old Jody Ray Thompson pulled out a gun after getting into an argument with another man and fired several rounds toward a crowd that had gathered out in front of the club.
"His rounds struck three victims, and almost struck a fourth victim, who in self-defense, pulled his own weapon and fired, striking Thompson in the leg," Lt. Kevin Bobo said.
Bobo said the man who shot Thompson has a valid concealed weapons permit, cooperated with investigators, and won’t be facing any charges.
Deputies: CWP holder injures Spartanburg Co. nightclub shooting suspect - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina
Seeded on Thu Jun 30, 2016 1:34 PM
