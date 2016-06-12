FBI interviewed Orlando shooting suspect 3 times | TheHill

The FBI confirmed on Sunday it had interviewed the suspect in the Orlando, Fla., nightclub attack three times before the shooting took place early Sunday morning.

An official said the FBI first became aware of the suspect, Omar Mateen, 29, in 2013 when he made "inflammatory comments to coworkers alleging possible terrorist ties."

In the course of that investigation, Mateen was interviewed twice, but the FBI was unable to verify the substance of his comments.

Again in 2014, the FBI conducted an investigation into possible ties between Mateen and an American suicide bomber.

The FBI conducted another investigation, which included an interview with Mateen, but determined that the contact did not constitute a threat at that time.